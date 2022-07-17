Home Good News

Messiah with coracle ferries rain-hit families in Mysuru

Heavy rain and floods in Cauvery river have cut off 25 families of a private layout in Srirangapatna from the rest of the town for the last one week.

Published: 17th July 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Mujahid Pasha, who runs a chicken stall, helps people cross a flooded layout on his coracle, free of cost, in Srirangapatna on Saturday | Udayashankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Heavy rain and floods in Cauvery river have cut off 25 families of a private layout in Srirangapatna from the rest of the town for the last one week. Rising to the occasion, Mujahid Pasha, who runs a chicken stall near Wellesly Bridge, came as a messiah for the affected families.

Pasha, 40, uses his coracle to ferry stranded families and their children in his own humble way, free of cost. Pasha had purchased the coracle for Rs 6,000 and used it for fishing in Cauvery. He now uses it to deliver food and other essential items to families and to take students to schools as the river is flowing above the danger mark with irrigation officials releasing 80,000 cusecs of water.

Office-goers and children use his services, while people with illness call Pasha before taking an appointment with doctors. Many who have constructed houses in the layout had no problem all these years.

Bridge damaged, residents marooned

However, the situation turned grim as the water released from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir damaged the temporary bridge connecting the layout and pump house. This forced the residents to stay indoors and they had to struggle to buy essential commodities like milk, vegetables and food grains. Pasha uses his coracle to cross the river and deliver the essentials.

“When I heard that the bridge connecting the layout has collapsed and people were cut off from the mainland, I decided to help them using my coracle. I make eight to ten trips from the pump house to the layout to help schoolchildren and office goers reach their homes safely, free of cost. They wait for me and I have even ferried few of them suffering from fever to a nearby clinic”, he added.

Pasha even refused to take money from some priests whom he ferried till a temple’s hundi. “God has assigned me to serve people who are in trouble. I am doing it for mankind’s good and not for any monetary gain”.

Pasha, who tracks the weather forecast, feels that the situation will further worsen if more water is released from the reservoir. He has shared his mobile phone number to all the families stranded in the layout. Shankar, a resident said, “We are happy that our children have not missed classes, all because of Pasha”, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rain Cauvery river Karnataka floods Mysuru
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp