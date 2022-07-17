When music opens up new frontier 

GOPIKA WARRIER By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Clad in a traditional Kerala set-mundu, Asha Suresh performing Sopana Sangeetham carrying the idakka -- a temple percussion instrument -- is a sight to behold. Within a short period, the 24-year-old has managed to grab the attention of music enthusiasts, thanks to her rhythmic delivery. Known as a divine instrument (deva vadyam), the complexity of learning idakka makes the performance special as only one stick is used to generate multiple sounds and reverberations. Well, it’s been an easy affair for the Irinjalakuda resident, when it comes to understanding rhythm. Asha stepped into the world of music at the age of seven.

“Since childhood, I have loved the sound of idakka. The beats that echoed in the temples during pooja found a special place in my heart, and so my parents decided to train me,” shares Asha.She is trained under Sopana Sangeetham maestro P Nanda Kumar. Asha mastered the art through dedication and, most importantly, incessant practice. Though she has been performing on the idakka at temples for years, it was her virtual recitals at the time of the coronavirus lockdown that shot her into prominence.

“During the lockdown, I performed on nearly 200 virtual platforms. This persuaded me to start my own YouTube channel, which fortunately received a good response,” says a delighted Asha, adding that many had appreciated her for taking the path less travelled despite having been a graduate in economics. Being in a field where women artists are rare, she stands tall, making history.

Asha, who is pursuing a master’s degree in library science from the Christ College in Irinjalakuda, says she has been receiving invitations from several temple committees to perform ever since the lockdown was lifted.

She recently released a video album rendering voice to the lyrics penned by her father Suresh Kumar. The album consists of prayer songs dedicated to Lord Sangameshan, the presiding deity of the Koodalmanikyam temple. In 2019, she also won the Kalathilakam title in the Calicut University youth festival. Asha has also left a footprint in the field of pancharimelam and chenda, by taking discipleship under Irinjalakuda-based artist Rajeev Warrier.

