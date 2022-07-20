Kerala cop helps aspirant attend NEET exam, wins hearts

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Police officer has won praise on social media after his timely action helped a NEET aspirant reach the examination centre in time. Ambalappuzha Sub-Inspector Tolson P Joseph and driver Joji Thomas helped Archa Das, a resident of Kannamangalam, Chettikulangara, reach SDV School in Alappuzha town.

The authorities had printed the centre as SDV English Medium School near Ambalappuzha on the hall ticket while the school was actually located near the Ambalappuzha taluk office in Alappuzha Town. After Archa realised that she had reached a wrong centre, Tolson took Archa from Ambalappuzha to Alappuzha, with the police jeep covering 10km in 15 minutes.The SI said the official in charge of verifying the hall ticket at the Al Huda English Medium School, Neerkunnam, spotted the difference of venue and alerted him.

“Many students and parents suffered due to the ambiguity in the school address. Archa reached the school at 12.50pm and she was supposed to enter the hall at 1.20pm.

After she entered the school, helper Rejitha Santhosh noticed the address. She immediately came out of the school compound with the girl, but her father was not seen anywhere. Immediately, we took her in our jeep and rushed to SDV School in Alappuzha town,” Tolson said.Das, Archa’s father, thanked Tolson and said if not for his timely intervention, his daughter would have missed the chance to write the examination.

ALAPPUZHA: A Police officer has won praise on social media after his timely action helped a NEET aspirant reach the examination centre in time. Ambalappuzha Sub-Inspector Tolson P Joseph and driver Joji Thomas helped Archa Das, a resident of Kannamangalam, Chettikulangara, reach SDV School in Alappuzha town. The authorities had printed the centre as SDV English Medium School near Ambalappuzha on the hall ticket while the school was actually located near the Ambalappuzha taluk office in Alappuzha Town. After Archa realised that she had reached a wrong centre, Tolson took Archa from Ambalappuzha to Alappuzha, with the police jeep covering 10km in 15 minutes.The SI said the official in charge of verifying the hall ticket at the Al Huda English Medium School, Neerkunnam, spotted the difference of venue and alerted him. “Many students and parents suffered due to the ambiguity in the school address. Archa reached the school at 12.50pm and she was supposed to enter the hall at 1.20pm. After she entered the school, helper Rejitha Santhosh noticed the address. She immediately came out of the school compound with the girl, but her father was not seen anywhere. Immediately, we took her in our jeep and rushed to SDV School in Alappuzha town,” Tolson said.Das, Archa’s father, thanked Tolson and said if not for his timely intervention, his daughter would have missed the chance to write the examination.