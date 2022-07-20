Pawsome trip: Kerala man's epic Ladakh tour with his furry friend

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Snow-capped peaks, barren mountains and clear blue sky - Ladakh holds such serene beauty that no one can get enough of it. And little dog Snowbell got a chance of a lifetime on his latest adventure trip with his human Sudheesh K T. He played on the snow, saw the clear water of mountain lakes, and travelled on the back of a bike for thousands of kilometres.

Kochi-native Sudheesh is on cloud nine after reaching home from the ‘Land of High Passes’ with his furry friend. With his three-year-old pup riding on the backseat, the duo finished the trip in two months. With no regrets, without any bitter talks or differences of opinion, they covered 12,000km.

Snowbell met his human by chance three years ago. That day changed his life, also Sudheesh’s too. Snowbell was lying abandoned on a roadside, crying out. He was just a little pup, when Sudheesh came along by chance. The cute little puppy melted his heart. Now, the duo is companions for life and even travelled all over India, except for North East.

The journey begins

On a Hero Splendor Bike, the duo kickstarted the journey on May 8. The trial runs boosted the duo’s confidence. Snowbell was all revved up to go to the snow-covered mountains. He loved trekking and wanted to do more of it, especially to play with snow. The duo also scaled The Kalsubai peak - the highest point in Maharashtra - on the way.

His human says, they both were each other’s company and supported each other throughout the journey. Snowbell was a little wary of high altitudes. At times, when he goes in front, he’d wait for Sudheesh to catch up and accompany him. When the place is steep or has steps his human will lift him and help him.



However, their main concern was finding out whether Snowbell was allowed entry into the places they wanted to check out on the way. So, to be on the safe side, the duo dropped of the locations from their plan, especially places that required tickets or areas that could be risky for Snowbell. The duo was able to enjoy everything picturesque. They soaked in the famed beauty of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. The duo then completed a 42km trek in Kedarnath. Snowbell enjoyed the ride in Nubra Valley and experienced the hot springs in Ladakh.

However, the Pangong Lake took his breath away. In Srinagar, Snowbell took a ride on a Shikara through the Dal Lake with his human. He marvelled at the tranquillity of the Kashmir valley. Sudheesh is also all praise for the valley.

“There is no better way to admire Dal Lake than on a Shikara boat. Snowbell was the perfect boy. As a precaution, I had a leash with me. I didn’t want others to complain about Snowbell,” says Sudheesh. Snowbell’s trip to Ladakh turned out to be more exciting than he thought. He became famous, a “crowd-puller,” Sudheesh would call him. People came up to him, took his photos and lined up for selfies. Many praised Sudheesh, his love for Snowbell and the duo’s friendship. “Snowbell’s presence made me happy. Without any doubt, I can say he is a perfect travel partner. This guy was with me through thick and thin,” chimes Sudheesh.

Human friend

Sudheesh, though could have planned a solo trip, much faster and easier, was reluctant to be away from Snowbell. “I could also spread a message, you know, hitting two marks with one stone,” he quips. “I came across a video of a car dragging a dog through the road. It was cruel and heartbreaking. It shook me to the core. Though many reacted to the cruelty, I felt that wasn’t enough. By taking Snowbell with me, I wanted to show the world that this is how a pet should be taken care of. I also wanted to change people’s perceptions of Indian dog breeds. Many treat dogs like Snowbell as inferior beings,” says Sudheesh.

Sudheesh worked as a store manager in a medical shop and as a delivery boy to raise Rs 50,000 for the trip. “I stayed in most of the places in a tent. However, I had no intention of Snowbell suffering. I wanted to take care of him and make sure there was no discomfort. Since my wife Amritha knew that the trip meant the world to me she also helped me with savings” he says.

What to keep in mind

Many wanderlusts are now itching to go on a road trip with their pets. Sudheesh and Snowbell have a few reminders for such folks. The ride has to be comfortable, the duo insists. “Make sure the vehicle is in good condition, has mileage and offers a comfortable ride. When taking your pet along, one has to be ready to make compromises - you’ll not be getting access to several places. In such circumstances, do not blame your pet, or shouldn’t lose your temper with them. If you think you’d be in that position, drop the plan right away,” advises Sudheesh.

Fitness test

Snowbell was taken to a doctor to check if he was fit enough for the trip. Sudheesh wanted to make sure Snowbell was healthy. As he had taken rabies and parvo vaccinations on time, he easily got the certificate. The doctor also recommended a helmet, goggles, raincoat and a few vests. Snowbell was in style and safe for the trip.

Training and planning

Snowbell and Sudheesh started preparing for their long journey a month before their trip. “I created a carrier for him on the bike with the help of a welder. A journey to Ladakh means travelling through different terrains. I did many trial runs with Snowbell. We went on a few rides to see if the carrier was comfortable. I wanted to especially check whether the safety gears would work. With each trial, I made several changes to the bike until Snowbell got familiar with the spongy seat,” says Sudheesh.

