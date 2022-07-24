30 women from Telangana's Odela village to attend food processing training programme

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Sponsored by National Bank For Agriculture And Rural Development (NABARD), as many as 30 women from Odela village in the district will be undergoing food processing training for 15 days. NABARD AGM S Ananth urged the women to utilise the programme to the fullest.

Organised by the Rural Development Society (RDS), the programme will teach these women how to prepare different items such as regional snacks, pickles and papad. RDS secretary N Sadasiva Reddy would be providing the training. Once the training is completed, the women are hoping to start a business to provide such snacks at meetings and events.

