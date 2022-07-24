Braving all odds, Indian mountaineers scale two summits in 70 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pushing their skills and stamina to the optimum, a team of five Indian mountaineers, including one from Bengaluru, has scaled Mt Kang Yatse II (6250M) and Mount Dzo Dzongo (6240M) peaks in Ladakh in 70 hours.

The bad weather conditions for five days forced the mountaineers to stay grounded at the base camp, but this did not deter their spirits.

They started their summit on July 17, completed the two summits and returned on July 22.

Apart from Bengaluru-based trekking entrepreneur Naveen Mallesh, the team comprised mountaineers from Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Haryana. Mallesh said the expedition was not a competition.

“We did the first technical summit of 6250M, and then after a day’s break, we decided to do the second. We were not attempting to create a record, but just to test our limits and skills.”

He added that each summit push took almost 20 hours to complete.

“I hope that more and more youngsters take up mountaineers as a hobby, sport, or even career,” he said.

The team members said while trekkers from Ladakh undertake trial running, with just a water bottle, their technical summit was different as it was done with ropes and through ice walls.

