Home Good News

Braving all odds, Indian mountaineers scale two summits in 70 hours

Apart from Bengaluru-based trekking entrepreneur Naveen Mallesh, the team comprised mountaineers from Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Haryana. 

Published: 24th July 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The team of Indian mountaineers on the summit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pushing their skills and stamina to the optimum, a team of five Indian mountaineers, including one from Bengaluru, has scaled Mt Kang Yatse II (6250M) and Mount Dzo Dzongo (6240M) peaks in Ladakh in 70 hours.

The bad weather conditions for five days forced the mountaineers to stay grounded at the base camp, but this did not deter their spirits.

They started their summit on July 17, completed the two summits and returned on July 22.

Apart from Bengaluru-based trekking entrepreneur Naveen Mallesh, the team comprised mountaineers from Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Haryana. Mallesh said the expedition was not a competition.

“We did the first technical summit of 6250M, and then after a day’s break, we decided to do the second. We were not attempting to create a record, but just to test our limits and skills.”

He added that each summit push took almost 20 hours to complete.

“I hope that more and more youngsters take up mountaineers as a hobby, sport, or even career,” he said.

The team members said while trekkers from Ladakh undertake trial running, with just a water bottle, their technical summit was different as it was done with ropes and through ice walls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian mountaineers Mt Kang Yatse II Mount Dzo Dzongo
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp