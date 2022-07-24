'Save Manair': Residents band together to save Manair river from illegal sand mining

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: ‘Save Manair,’ a people’s movement to save the river from illegal sand mining, is gaining momentum. It is headed by a retired librarian Ambati Karunakar Reddy. The movement, in which villagers and a few people’s representatives are members, is raising levels of consciousness among the people in preventing the unconscionable loss to the river, as the sand smugglers’ operations continue unbridled.

For the sand smugglers, the permission given for desilting check dams in 18 sand reachers has come in handy to excavate sand everywhere and transport it out from the river. The Manair Parirakshana Samithi, which is leading the movement, alleges that the government was indirectly supporting the sand mafia. As part of their movement, pamphlets on the need for protection of the river, have been distributed to people in Madaka, Pothkapalli, Indurthi, Kanagarthi and Gumpula villages.

The activists are explaining to the villagers how the illegal activity would affect the groundwater table and irrigation facility in the villagers. “If sand mafia’s activities continue, agriculture will take a hit in the coming days,” says Ambati Karunakar Reddy.

Another deeply disturbing development was that the sand smugglers were hiring villagers for smuggling the sand out, he points out.The Samiti is also planning to launch a ‘Sand Satyagraha’. The organisation wants farmers, environmentalists, and youth to remain united to fight against the sand mafia.He alleges that the District Sand Committee was cooperating with the sand mafia even though they are violating the rules.Mirjampeta MPTC Gudem Janardhan Reddy says: “It is time everyone lent their hands in protecting Manair River.

