19-year-old Kerala girl overcomes disability, bags full scholarship to US

Vision-impaired Hannah has become the only Keralite to win a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, US.

Published: 26th July 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Hannah Alice Simon

By Anu Kuruvilla
KOCHI: When it comes to pursuing one’s dreams, nothing, not even disabilities, can stand in the way. 19-year-old Hannah Alice Simon, who topped the category of students with disabilities in the country with 496 out of 500 marks in the CBSE Class XII examinations in Humanities, is flying to the United States of America to achieve her dreams.

Vision-impaired Hannah has become the only Keralite to win a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, US. “She is a very talented person and her extra-curricular activities helped her get the full scholarship to the university which provides the best course in psychology,” said Lija Simon, her mother.

“Hannah has always been very keen on doing her higher studies in the US. We had nudged her to look at the universities in Canada and even Australia due to the relatively lower cost of education there. However, Hannah wanted to study in the US,” said Lija.

According to her, the entry process was very tough. “One has to write multiple essays, among other things. Points are given for community services, extra-curricular activities and proficiency in English and marks in classes IX, X and Plus-One. Hannah has completed eighth grade in western vocal, both classical and rock, from Trinity College London besides working with children of an orphanage.

“All these worked in her favour and she became the only student to get a full scholarship among the 14 who were selected for admission,” said Lija.  It had not been an easy journey, but the unwavering support of her parents saw her cruising through all highs and lows. “We never let her feel that she was different from others. We wanted her to feel normal and that was the reason why we got her admitted to a regular school,” said Lija.

