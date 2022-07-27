Home Good News

Cancer-ridden Uzbek boy gets new lease of life in India

His mother did not want a permanent stoma, so his parents travelled to India in February this year after failing to find a solution back home.

Published: 27th July 2022

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A three-year-old Uzbek boy, whose urinary bladder was completely destroyed by cancer, got a new lease of life after the doctors at a private hospital here used a section of his small intestine to create a new bladder for him.

Back in Uzbekistan, doctors had advised his parents to have his bladder removed and a permanent urine opening (stoma) made in the abdominal wall, said a statement from Aakash Healthcare Hospital in Dwarka, where the child underwent the surgery. His mother did not want a permanent stoma, so his parents travelled to India in February this year after failing to find a solution back home.

The boy was born with congenital embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a prevalent type of soft tissue cancer in children, which commonly affects the head and neck region, and also the genital organs, the hospital said.
In the child’s case, the malignancy was found in the pelvis and bladder region. He had already had three resections (the procedure of removing cancerous tissue) and chemotherapy, but his body had stopped reacting, the hospital said in a statement. By the age of one, he had already undergone six cycles of chemotherapy with a poor response, with his cancer relapsing six months later.

When he visited India, he was in severe pain with a blocked urinary tube flowing through his abdomen, and was unable to pass urine freely. After removing the damaged bladder, the doctors were able to use a section of his small intestine to build a new urinary bladder because cancer had not spread to the 
surrounding organs, said Dr Arun Giri, Director, Surgical Oncology, Aakash Healthcare Hospital, Dwarka. 
The surgery was conducted on March 21. The boy has recovered fully, the hospital authorities said.

