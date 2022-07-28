4 siblings from UP crack Civil Services exam, all are now IAS and IPS officers

By IANS

PRATAPGARH (UP): Four siblings - two brothers and two sisters - who grew up quite impoverished in Uttar Pradesh's Lalganj, have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination, and all are IAS and IPS officers.

Their father, Anil Prakash Mishra, who was a manager at a Gramin bank, said: "Though I was a manager at a Gramin bank, I never compromised with my children's quality of education. I wanted them to get good jobs and my children also focused on their studies."

Yogesh Mishra, the eldest of the four siblings, is an IAS officer. He completed his early education at Lalganj and then did his engineering at the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology.

He took up a job in Noida but continued to prepare for the Civil Services. In 2013, he cleared the UPSC examination and became an IAS officer.

His sister, Kshama Mishra, who was also preparing for the Civil Services, could not clear it during her first three attempts. However, she cleared the exams during her fourth attempt and is now an IPS officer.

The third sibling, Madhuri Mishra, after graduating from a college in Lalganj, moved to Allahabad to pursue her Masters. After this, she successfully cleared her UPSC exams in 2014 and became an IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre.

Lokesh Mishra, who is now in Bihar cadre, is the youngest sibling and had ranked 44th in the UPSC exam in 2015.

The proud father was quoted as saying: "What more can I asked for? I hold my head high today because of my children."

