Home Good News

Doctors at NIMS save two toddlers born with no food pipes

In most such cases, there is an abnormal connection between the food pipe and the windpipe which leads to additional breathing problems.

Published: 29th July 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science have successfully restored the food pipes on a 3-year-old girl and an 18-month old boy who were suffering from a rare birth defect called Esophageal Atresia in which the food pipe is absent, making it impossible for them to swallow food.

The kids were surviving with the help of a feeding tube.After thorough evaluation of both the babies brought to the NIMS, doctors restored the unformed food pipe with colonic interposition surgery, the expenses being borne by the Chief Minister Relief Fund.

“A part of the intestine was brought from the abdomen to the neck via chest as a substitute. The surgery demands a huge technical expertise and acumen leaving a margin of error to almost nil,” said Dr N Bh-eerappa, Prof. and HoD, Surgical Gastroenterology in NIMS.

He said that performing such complex surgery in these types of patients have not been reported in India till now. Only a few centres in the world performed and reported the colonic interposition for esophageal atresia, the Professor said.

Esophageal Atresia is a rare abnormality found in 2 per 1000 babies. In most such cases, there is an abnormal connection between the food pipe and the windpipe which leads to additional breathing problems.

These babies are usually present with one or multiple constellations of other organ defects usually denoted by acronym VACTREL (Vertebral defects, Anal atresia, Cardiac defects, Tracheo-esophageal fistula, Renal anomalies, and Limb deformities).

“We could offer this prototype solution due to the vast experience gained from performing more than 600 colonic interposition surgeries for adults,”  said Dr Bheerappa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp