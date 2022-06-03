STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These brothers from Karnataka's Kodagu, aged 94 and 85, set athletic tracks ablaze

The Palekanda brothers recently took part in the Pan India Master Games held in Bengaluru and won three gold medals and two silver medals.

Published: 03rd June 2022 05:46 AM

Palekanda P Bopaiah (94) and Palekanda Beliappa (85)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Age is just a number. This has been proved right by two brothers of Kodagu who are making their district and state proud by actively participating in various sports championships held for senior citizens across the country. Palekanda P Bopaiah (94) and Palekanda Beliappa (85), residents of Kuttandi village in Kodagu district, have now set their eyes on participating in track and field championships to be held in in Sydney and Japan next year.

The Palekanda brothers recently took part in the Pan India Master Games held in Bengaluru and won three gold medals and two silver medals. By taking part in javelin throw, relay race, 1,500 metre running race, walkathon, 100 metre run, the two brothers call themselves all-rounders.

“Both of us stay together in our village. I have been passionate about sports from the time I was a kid and my schoolmates could never match my speed in athletic events when I was a young boy. My elder brother is a retired Army man. Both of us decided to resume our participation in sports field over three years ago and we haven’t looked back since,” said Beliappa. 

The brothers have also set up a Master Games Association for senior citizens in Kodagu and are working out the modalities to enable senior citizens to become its members.“My first participation in sports championship as a senior citizen was at Vadodara. I won the third place in the National Masters Game. Ever since, I ensure that I take part in all championships that are held for senior citizens across the country. Both my brother and I are now looking forward to taking part in the athletic championships scheduled to be held in Sydney and Japan next year ,” he added. However, the duo needs at least Rs 2 to 3 lakh fund to take part in the international championship and are eagerly looking forward to sponsorship.

