Kozhikode Corp stitching up three-year plan for vibrant, colourful, happy city

KOZHIKODE: Pretty soon — three years to be exact — the Kozhikode city corporation limits would be among the happiest places to live in Kerala. At least, that is the civic body’s plan as it gears up to undertake the Ezh Azhakilekk En Kozhikode campaign, under which it will implement a series of programmes to provide people with a respite from their busy lives and ultimately improve the corporation’s happiness index.

The corporation is working out the nitty-gritty of the campaign under four components — colourful childhood, vibrant youth, peaceful retired life and dignified death — at the initial stage, said health standing committee chief K Jayasree. “Happiness index is a comprehensive scientific measurement of public happiness and the aspects of sustainability and resilience. We will be implementing various short and long-term projects under each component,” she said.

These include playgrounds for children, cultural programmes for youth, places to relax for the grown-ups and the like. Jayasree said change in public attitude is also required for improving happiness. “We will implement initiatives for this. Also, those who regularly interact with the public, like autorickshaw drivers, bus crew and people working in tourism sector, will be given personality development training,” she said.

“Initially, we want to assess the present happiness index of the city. For this, we will chalk out parameters with the help of experts. We will then conduct a study to assess the happiness index. Later, regular assessment of happiness will be carried out to check the progress,” said Jayasree. The campaign is part of ‘Azhak’, a mass initiative launched in April. It aimed at zero waste production, improving the happiness index and changing people’s attitude towards waste management. Already, the corporation has announced 65 programmes under ‘Azhak’.

A strong waste management mechanism by reducing plastic use and strengthening the waste collection and processing network was one of its important components. Recently, Sulthan Bathery municipality in Wayanad came up with a project to improve people’s happiness. Setting up blue-cloured streetlights was one of the major measures as it is believed the colour blue calms the human mind.

■ Colourful childhood, vibrant youth, peaceful retired life and dignified death are main four components of Ezh Azhakilekk En Kozhikode campaign

■ Initiatives to bring about a change in people’s attitude also being planned