IIM-Bangalore ranked among top five schools globally

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, (IIMB) has been named one of the best pioneering business institutes globally, according to a rating by students. IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan said, “The news is inspiring. It is particularly good to see that IIMB and three other business schools from India have achieved the highest level in this edition of the rating as ‘pioneering schools’ globally.”

The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is conducted by students worldwide. It found that IIMB and three other Indian business schools -- S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Xavier School of Management (XLRI) and Woxsen Business School, had all come in the top five rankings for best pioneering schools in the world. According to the PIR, a majority of business schools from the Global South fared better than those from the Global North.

The rankings are decided on by students from 21 countries and across five continents. A majority of the students gave feedback on the functioning of the schools, urging for a more sustainable approach as well as putting importance in teaching responsibility.