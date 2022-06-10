STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala police officer climbs hill barefoot to save woman from brink of suicide

The timely intervention of a sub-inspector with the Adimali police station in Idukki has helped bring a 26-year-old tribal woman back from the brink of suicide.

Published: 10th June 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sub-inspector K M Santosh trying to dissuade the tribal girl from jumping off the edge of a hill in Kuthiralam Kudi near Adimali.

Sub-inspector K M Santosh trying to dissuade the tribal girl from jumping off the edge of a hill in Kuthiralam Kudi near Adimali.

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: The timely intervention of a sub-inspector with the Adimali police station in Idukki has helped bring a 26-year-old tribal woman back from the brink of suicide. The woman wanted to give up on life after her lover refused to marry her, sub-inspector K M Santosh said. At 7am on Wednesday, Santosh received a call from the station house officer, Sudheer, about a woman who was attempting to jump from the top of a hill near the Kuthiralam Kudi near Adimali. Along with ASI Abbas T M, the officer rushed to the spot to find the woman sitting on the edge of the hill. 

“There was a crowd comprising the settlers of the hamlet and the woman’s friends and relatives when I reached the site. Her family members had tried to reach her but she threatened to jump off the hill,” Santosh said. Although Santosh had asked for the fire and rescue personnel, he felt the woman would jump by the time the firemen arrived. So he decided to take it upon himself to try and save her. Santosh proceeded to walk along the slippery slope of the hill barefoot. 

“I kept a distance of five feet from her and spoke to her. I told her that I too have two daughters and promised to find the solution to her issue. Though she was initially reluctant to hear me, she was finally convinced,” the officer said. The woman moved away from the edge of the hill, and after Santosh spoke to her for nearly an hour on the hilltop, she promised to arrive at the police station to attend a counselling session with her parents. 

“During the counselling, the woman told us that she was thinking of taking her own life following some personal issues. She was reunited with her family members,” Santosh said. Before returning to her settlement on Thursday, the woman promised the officer that she will keep her head up and live her life better in front of people who deceived her. The officer’s prompt action to save a life has earned appreciation from the police department. Netizens also started hailing him after the incident. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Kerala
India Matters
KCR to go national with ‘Nava Bharat’ party
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Covid: India records 8,329 new cases in a single day spike, 10 fatalities 
Laila Rasekh. (File Photo)
Crowd funds London dream of Afghan girl who fled abusive home
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Auto, home and personal loans become expensive as banks raise interest rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp