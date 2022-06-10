Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: DS Roopkala led a team of architects comprising three women in designing the spectacular Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal. With 17 years of experience under her belt, Roopkala is the proprietor of Bengaluru-based R R Architects and Associates. The team boasts of woman architects C S Reshma and K V Madhu, and interior designer Reethu M, besides two male structural engineers.

Roopkala was brimming with passion when she spoke to TNIE about her team’s creative accomplishment. “Bengaluru is a technology hub and a land of opportunities. We wanted the station to beckon visitors with a positive message.

The ambience is one of luxury and has a welcoming air to it for everyone. The air-conditioned lobby and posh waiting rooms add to the beauty and comfort of the passengers and visitors”, she said, adding, the wooden benches and every other facility at the station has an aesthetic appeal, besides being classy and comfortable.

Railways wanted the team to design the station on the lines of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as it is distinct and recognised world over, Roopkala said. “Of course, we were inspired by the design at the airport. Our team visited KIA before we commenced our work,” she said. The final output has drawn much appreciation, she says.

