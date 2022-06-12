Maoist commander in Chhattisgarh joins police

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the Maoist hotbed of south Chhattisgarh, tribal Madkam Mudraj continues to engage in ‘gunfight’ but on his target now are the ones for who he once wielded the gun. A feeling of guilt led the former Maoist commander, who is now in his late forties, to quit the organisation CPI (Maoist) and surrender despite the threat he received from the banned outfit. But he is happy today at his decision as he leads a life of dignity with his family.

After his surrender, Mudraj got a job as a special police officer (SPO) and gradually rose through the ranks to become a constable, assistant sub-inspector and sub-inspector. He was further promoted and is now an inspector in Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit, deployed in the strife-torn Sukma district.

In the Maoist heartland, Mudraj no longer holds a gun to unleash violence or kill innocents but to restore peace by supporting the security forces in counter terror operations against the Maoists. Earlier, his movement in the rebel stronghold created fear among villagers. Now, the Maoists cadres are terrified after he switched loyalty, reposing faith in the Constitution of India.

“I was misguided and joined the Maoist organisation. After years of engaging with their ideology, I felt remorse and self-reproach for killing our own brothers. I was distressed and many a time, couldn’t sleep. Finally, I arrived at a decision to quit the organisation,” he said.

Mudraj’s wife, too, was in the Maoist ranks and was in fact, trained by him in guerrilla warfare techniques and use of arms. “It was a joint decision not to keep our lives engaged in mindless violence but to return to the mainstream. We regret raising the gun against our brothers and sisters. We quit to live a peaceful family life,” he added.

Today, Mudraj earns well and is able to give a good to his three children who are studying in an English medium school. “Had we continued in the Maoist organisation, we couldn’t have even imagined the life and position we achieved now,” he stated.

Mudraj was on security duty during the recent visit of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to Konta in Sukma.