Hindus help in marriage of Muslim widow’s daughter amid unrest

Iddenesa Mullick, mother of three daughters and one son, lives in a small house off the NH-6 where the protesters put up a roadblock.

Published: 14th June 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representatonal prupose only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Setting up a pleasant example of communal harmony in Howrah’s Uluberia, which
witnessed massive violent protests over the issue of hate speech by BJP leaders, Hindu neighbours on Sunday stood by a Muslim widow whose daughter’s marriage could be postponed due to unrest. The neighbours took care of everything right from welcoming groom and other guests to ensure the bride’s safe journey to her in-laws’ house.

Iddenesa Mullick, mother of three daughters and one son, lives in a small house off the NH-6 where the protesters put up a roadblock. “There were massive protests in our area. I was worried when the administration clamped Section 144. I had no way out other than postponing my daughter Pakiza’s marriage which was scheduled on Sunday. But my Hindu neighbours came forward and assured me that they would take care of everything,” said Iddenesa.

Iddenesa’s neighbours Tapas Kodali, Lakhikanta Kayal and Uttam Dolui took all responsibilities of the marriage. “We grew up in the same village together. We stood beside each other always. When the mother of Pakiza was worried, we decided to be her helping hands,” said Kodali.

The three went to the police station and obtained permission for the assembly on the occasion of the marriage as Section 144 of CrPC was clamped. Iddenesa lost her husband eight years ago. “The mother and her children participate in all the events organised by the local club. It was our duty as a citizen to stand beside her,’’ said Kayal.

Iddenesa had invited around 300 guests for her daughter’s marriage. “But only 150 turned up. My Hindu neighbours welcomed them and took care of food and other comforts. They also helped me to rent a car so that Pakiza could go to her in-laws’ house safely. I will be grateful to them for rest of my life,’’ she said.

Surprise welcome

Sheikh Mokkabir, the newly-wed groom, said that he was pleasantly surprised that he was warmly welcomed by the Hindu neighbours. “It is because of them, the entire ceremony was conducted so smoothly,” he said

