Bengaluru students burn bright on II PU toppers’ list

BENGALURU: Bengaluru students featured in the list of second PU toppers with phenomenal scorecards in the Commerce, Science and Arts streams. Manav Vinay Kejriwal from Jain PU college, Neelu Singh (BGS PU college), Akash Das (St Claret Composite PU College) and Neha BR (SBGNS rural composite PU college of Chikkaballapura) bagged the first spot in the Commerce stream, scoring 596.

Simran Sesha Rao from RV PU college, Bengaluru obtained first rank in the Science stream with 598 marks while Shweta Bhimashankar Bhairagond and Madivalara Sahana from Indu Independent PU college Ballary district stood first in the Arts stream scoring 594.

An elated Kejriwal said the understanding of concepts and preparing his own notes besides studying the materials provided by teachers had helped him obtain extraordinary marks. A resident of JP Nagar second phase in Bengaluru, he thanked his principal Dr Nalini Satish Chandra, parents - Madhuri Kejriwal, a house wife and Vinay Kejriwal, a software engineer - and his twin brother Mayank who has also scored 97.6%in Science stream. Kejriwal wants to enrol in BCom studies and simultaneously pursue CA and CMA, aiming a career in the finance field.

Simran’s father Sesha Rao Chinthala said it was because of his daughter’s commitment, hardwork and will power that bore fruit. “She was focused, and sacrificed her hobbies,” he said. Simran said she wants to pursue BE in Computer Science.

LOW PASS %

When asked on the low pass percentage in Arts stream, Director, PU board, R Ramachandran said, “Generally this is the regular trend. Question paper and students change every year,” he said. Another official said, “This could be because of learning gap in the past two years due to pandemic. So the preparation level of some of the students could be low and this could be a reason for low percentage as well as increase in the number of absentees too.”

823 Specially-abled students passed the exam

Students can apply for scanned copy of answer scripts via https://puekarnataka.gov.in from June 18 to June 30. Scanned copies can be downloaded from July 6 to July 10. Applications for revaluation and re-totalling can be submitted from July 7 to July 13. Students can apply for supplementary exams up to 24 June without fine and July 4 with fine.

Overall, among 6,83,563 students who appeared, 4,22,966 (61.88%) have passed

Among 5,99,794 freshers 4,02,697 students (67.14%) have passed

Among 61,838 repeaters 14,403 (23.29%) have passed

