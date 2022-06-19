Excelling at art on grains to exhibit faith

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

VIJAYAWADA: Karumuri Moulya Padmavati Srivalli, a Class 10 student from Vijayawada, has inscribed the gist of seven ‘kandams’ of Ramayana, along with ‘Sri Rama’ in 22 languages, on 1,916 rice grains to prove her unflinching devotion to Lord Rama. Srivalli’s miniature artwork was recently recognised by the Worldwide Book of Records and Triumph World Records.

A day at the Machilipatnam beach when she was 10 years old inspired Padmavathi Srivalli to take to miniature art after she witnessed sand artists at work. After years of vigorous practice, she decided to take up a project that would help her show her mettle. She initially planned to inscribe ‘Sri Rama’ on the grains to be donated to the Bhadrachalam Temple on Sri Rama Navami. However, she developed her idea further and engraved the gist of seven kandams of Ramayana, along with ‘Sri Rama’ written in multiple languages, on hundreds of food grains.

Padamavati said that it took her 15 days to complete the project using a gel pen. “I summarised the entire Ramayana in short sentences and wrote 20 letters on each grain of masuri rice. The grains with ‘Sri Rama’ inscribed on them in 22 languages were dedicated at Lord Rama’s feet.” Padmavati credited her success and determination to excel to her parents Srinivas and Suvarna Lakshmi.

On her upcoming project, Padmavati said she is highlighting the work done under the government’s ‘Navaratanalu’ scheme, and also inscribing the ‘biography’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “If I am given an opportunity to meet the chief minister, I will gift my upcoming project to him.” Padmavati’s mother said her daughter also has produced a work on the schemes of the Narendra Modi government, which received praises from various quarters.

“Our intention is not to earn through our daughter’s artwork. My daughter’s dream is to hand over a Lord Rama’s portrait made from grains, to the Ayodhya temple. She also aspires to meet Narendra Modi. Recently, JP Nadda had praised Padamavati’s work and assured us that he will inform Narendra Modi of her wish to meet him,” Lakshmi said.

