Police ki Paathshala prepares tribal youth for better future in newly formed district of Chhattisgarh

The new district is predominantly tribal with hilly, forested terrain. It is located around 200 km from the state capital and doesn’t have any study centre for aspiring youths.

Published: 19th June 2022 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Police ki Pathshala has a reading room and the books can also be borrowed for two weeks. (Photo | express)

CHHATTISGARH : The strange-sounding Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh came into existence in February 2020. A round of fresh challenges lay ahead of the new administration. The district’s first superintendent of police Suraj Singh Parihar, a 2015-batch IPS officer, started out by interacting with the local youth and students. A book bank or a library sounded like a good idea. Enter Police ki Paathshala — in the memory of a policeman SN Baghel who died fighting the Maoists in Bastar.

Parihar tried to crowdsource the books appealing to people on social media handles. Although preoccupied with organising administrative set-up in the new district amid the challenges of Covid-19 in 2020, he took time off to engage with donors for the right kind of books. He politely refused cash contributions to avoid the additional load of managing the collection and audit. The IPS officer’s wife, a doctor, was among the first to donate books.

“A study-friendly environment in Police-ki-Paathshala inspires aspirants in a big way to make the best use of resources while pursuing their goal,” said Ratanlal Dangi, IGP, Bilaspur zone. To set up the library, Parihar found a couple of rooms lying unused near the SP office premises and got them refurbished. He requested for all books relevant to popular competitive tests. As his mission gained momentum, the locals came out in support, donating furniture for the book bank.

The contribution by Parihar, who is now ADC (aide-de-camp) to Governor Anusuiya Uike, has given a major fillip to the police’s image. “A noble initiative is turning out to be valuable resources for aspiring youths,” said Sumit Kumar, a 2010-batch IRTS posted in Gorakhpur, one of the donors of books. 
“The unique library is a pride of our district. The students are making the best use of it,” said Narendra Tiwari, a local school principal.

Parihar has put up a suggestion box in the library so that students could demand the books required by them for various entrance exams and professional courses. There are over 3,200 quality books available. The library has over 700 members. A nominal `99 is the annual membership. A panel headed by the district additional SP maintains a record of books. “Such a doorstep facility is a boon for young aspirants”, says Motiram Paikra, who recently appeared in state PSC exams.

