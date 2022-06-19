STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

SCB medical college reopens designated Covid hospital amid rising cases

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said sporadic Covid cases are being reported from the district now.

Published: 19th June 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As the State witnesses a resurgence of Covid-19 cases, the SCB Medical College and Hospital has reopened its designated Covid hospital (DCH). The DCH units 3 and 4 of the MCH were opened on Friday. Five beds have been kept in the DCH unit 3 located in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department. If an expectant mother gets infected, she will be shifted to unit-3 for treatment.

Similarly, 15 beds have been arranged in DCH unit 4 located inside the Pulmonary Medicine (TB & Chest) department. Any Covid infected patient needing hospitalisation will be admitted to DCH unit 4 for receiving treatment, informed SCB MCH Administrative Officer Abinash Rout.

“In the first phase, we have arranged 20 beds in the two DCH to meet the emergency. If necessary, the bed strength will be enhanced and if the situation demands, DCH 1 and 2 will be made operational,” said Rout.
There have been no admissions to units 3 and 4 yet.

On the other hand, Sishu Bhawan is yet to prepare to face the Covid situation. During the third wave, the State government has provided 14 ICUs including 4 Neonatal ICUs besides, and eight high dependency units (HDUs) to Sishu Bhawan and instructed its authorities to establish of Covid Centre of Excellence. However, the centre of excellence is yet to be made operational due to a lack of infrastructure.

“The NICUs, HDUs have been kept ready in the existing medical ward 3 which has been temporarily developed and converted into a centre of excellence to treat Covid infected children and will be made operational whenever necessitated,” said Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Prof Jnanindra Nath Behera.

District Covid Nodal Officer Dr Umesh Ray said sporadic Covid cases are being reported from the district now. A total of 37 persons have been infected with coronavirus in the last 10 days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB medical college Covid hospital Covid cases
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp