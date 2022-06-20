Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Giving an example of service before self, Captain Rupam Das is conducting rescue operations in the flooded areas in Assam even as his stranded family members are battling the devastating situation themselves. The young Assamese Army officer has saved over a hundred lives so far.

Recognising the efforts of Das, who hails from Pathshala in Assam, the Army said on Sunday: “During flood rescue operations by the Army, the dedicated officer saved over a hundred lives in spite of his family members being stranded.”

The Army joined the Assam rescue operations four days ago. Fourteen composite columns have rescued over 4,500 people in seven districts. Nine more persons died – six in floods and three in landslides – on Sunday, taking the death toll to 71. Over 42.28 lakh people in 33 districts have been affected. The Railways has cancelled many trains. At the Kaziranga National Park, 44 of its 223 camps are under water, sources said.

In Dibrugarh, four persons were reported missing on Sunday after a boat capsized on the Brahmaputra.

Besides Assam, Meghalaya has been badly affected by floods and landslides.

