STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation

The Army joined the Assam rescue operations four days ago. Fourteen composite columns have rescued over 4,500 people in seven districts.

Published: 20th June 2022 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Giving an example of service before self, Captain Rupam Das is conducting rescue operations in the flooded areas in Assam even as his stranded family members are battling the devastating situation themselves. The young Assamese Army officer has saved over a hundred lives so far.

Recognising the efforts of Das, who hails from Pathshala in Assam, the Army said on Sunday: “During flood rescue operations by the Army, the dedicated officer saved over a hundred lives in spite of his family members being stranded.” 

The Army joined the Assam rescue operations four days ago. Fourteen composite columns have rescued over 4,500 people in seven districts. Nine more persons died – six in floods and three in landslides – on Sunday, taking the death toll to 71. Over 42.28 lakh people in 33 districts have been affected. The Railways has cancelled many trains. At the Kaziranga National Park, 44 of its 223 camps are under water, sources said.

In Dibrugarh, four persons were reported missing on Sunday after a boat capsized on the Brahmaputra. 
Besides Assam, Meghalaya has been badly affected by floods and landslides.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Flood
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp