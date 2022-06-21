Kerala woman on yoga expedition to Ladakh on bicycle

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Agrima Nair, a resident of Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, is embarking on a solo bicycle expedition from Kochi to Ladakh on the International Day of Yoga.

Five years ago, the 30-year-old completed her doctorate in molecular neuroscience from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. However, that was the time when she found her calling in yoga.

“While pursuing my PhD, I suffered from stress and some health problems,” she says. “My friends took me to a yoga guru. After a few sessions, I was able to experience positive changes.” Agrima then got a master’s degree in yoga therapy from Manipal University. As a member of the Indian Yoga Association, she has been travelling extensively to different parts of India.

“I focus on yoga therapy, especially for people suffering from lifestyle diseases as well as mental health issues,” she adds. Currently, Agrima is thrilled about her first bicycle trip — to popularise yoga. The expedition would be flagged off from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, on Tuesday. Agrima would cover Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

Agrima calls her bicycle ‘Chakrika’, which means Goddess Durga with the divine discus or wheel. Chakra, she adds, is a sanskrit word closely linked to various parts of the human body, and yoga. Her motto, she adds, is: “Spinning my wheels for unveiling yoga”.