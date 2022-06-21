STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala woman on yoga expedition to Ladakh on bicycle

Agrima Nair, a resident of Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, is embarking on a solo bicycle expedition from Kochi to Ladakh on the International Day of Yoga.  

Published: 21st June 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Agrima Nair

Agrima Nair

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Agrima Nair, a resident of Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, is embarking on a solo bicycle expedition from Kochi to Ladakh on the International Day of Yoga.  

Five years ago, the 30-year-old completed her doctorate in molecular neuroscience from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. However, that was the time when she found her calling in yoga. 

“While pursuing my PhD, I suffered from stress and some health problems,” she says. “My friends took me to a yoga guru. After a few sessions, I was able to experience positive changes.” Agrima then got a master’s degree in yoga therapy from Manipal University. As a member of the Indian Yoga Association, she has been travelling extensively to different parts of India. 

“I focus on yoga therapy, especially for people suffering from lifestyle diseases as well as mental health issues,” she adds.  Currently, Agrima is thrilled about her first bicycle trip — to popularise yoga. The expedition would be flagged off from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, on Tuesday. Agrima would cover Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and New Delhi. 

Agrima calls her bicycle ‘Chakrika’, which means Goddess Durga with the divine discus or wheel. Chakra, she adds, is a sanskrit word closely linked to various parts of the human body, and yoga. Her motto, she adds, is: “Spinning my wheels for unveiling yoga”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala woman ladakh International Day of yoga
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp