16-year-old Kerala girl with Down Syndrome clears SSLC with flying colours

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: This success is as much a grandmother’s as it is of a 16-year-old. Seeing her students clear examinations with flying colours is nothing new for retired school teacher Thankamma Mathew, now 76. But the SSLC examination results this year was special. Her granddaughter, Heavlin Jojo, had five A+, three A and two B+ grades. What’s so special? Heavlin suffers from Down Syndrome, with 84 % disability.

Many people, in fact, wrote the child off but her grandmother had other ideas. The impressive scores registered by Heavlin -- a student of St Thomas HS, Thankamany, in Idukki -- are the result of the strenuous efforts put in by Thankamma to secure the future of her granddaughter. Well, 15 years ago, she had placed a bet. “We met a special school trainer at a hospital who said teaching Heavlin would be an impossible task,” Thankamma remembers.

“That day, I bet on Heavlin clearing SSLC examinations with good marks. The result this year is a dream come true for us.”What’s more, she wrote the exams without the assistance of a scribe.“The family members tried to persuade her to take the help of a scribe. But Heavlin remained firm. She said if a scribe helped, the marks will not be hers,” Thankamma says.

After the Hindi examination, the invigilator looked at Heavlin’s answer paper. Surprised by her writing skill, the invigilator asked her to pass a handshake to her grandmother. “Heavlin entered the house only after shaking my hand after returning from school that day,” the proud grandmother points out.Thrilled by the results, Heavlin wants to continue with her studies and prefers the humanities stream for the Plus One course.

“I want to get a job. I want to make a new house. I want to help distressed people. I pray that all my dreams come true,” says the Calvary Mount resident.Though she currently has vocal issues, she can write and read well. But she has to use power glasses to read.“We insisted she study in a normal school as she had started reading and writing at the age of five. While she was admitted to the school, she couldn’t even walk properly. However, the support from teachers and classmates proved crucial. Everyone in our family, locality and her school wanted to see her succeed,” Thankamma says.

After hearing of Heavlin’s success, the old special school trainer contacted her uncle Bijo Mathew.



“The trainer was delighted. He was also surprised by her marks,” Bijo says.Dr Johny Francis, a paediatrician, says: “This is a great achievement, and a lesson for parents of children with Down Syndrome. With adequate support, these children can do wonders. It is important to monitor hypotonia (low level of muscle tone) and variable grades of mental retardation. And the child should be given regular therapy for development.”

Heavlin has also participated in dance and quiz competitions. Realising her interest in dance, Bijo and Thankamma wrote songs for her.

“They have been released as a music album. She loves those songs,” Bijo says. Heavlin is the daughter of Jojo Mathew and Binitha Varghese who too are teachers by profession. Her elder brother, Deon Mathew, is a BCA student at Marian College, Kuttikanam.