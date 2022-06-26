Not a waste: Puducherry teacher Umapathy inspires children, adults to make art out of throwaways

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A student from the government-run high school in Selimedu grins when asked about his favourite subject, but there comes a firm response, “Fine arts.” He’s not alone, there are many of his classmates with a similar answer. Their art teacher V Umapathy has mesmerisingly taken many of them close to the fascinating world of art and craft. Umapathy creates wonders from others discard: hay, straw, dried leaves, roots, branches, vegetable waste, bamboo, and coconut husks.

The 42-year-old government school teacher at Kavinyar Aru Vanisassan Government High School in Seliamedu, located in rural Puducherry, also provides awareness to students and villagers on sustainable livelihood, biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. He has been making a difference in the lives of students over the past 13 years. Inspired by his works, many students and even villagers have dived into the world of innovative craft, many even making it their profession.

Craft teacher Umapathy with his students at Government High School, Seliamedu in Puduchery. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Umapathy’s role as an art teacher specialising in the creation of models and crafts from natural waste items and his method of training and mentoring has brought a change in art education and has made it vocational. “From literature to science to history, students make models or crafts of every aspect that they like. Several of them have developed a great interest in art education,” says Umapathy, who was invited by the government of Seychelles to teach the unique art to their students and teachers.

Among the models created are human beings, birds, and animals, cartoon characters and various science projects, among others. The students are so excited that they visit the teacher even during weekends and holidays to engage themselves in craft-making. “I’m only giving wings to their imagination,” says Umapathy with a smile.

A student of Umapathy shows off his creation

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

With the creations getting recognised, more than 300 such crafts are displayed on the school walls. Also, in recent years, posts on social media have drawn tourists to visit the school to have a look at the distinctive works.Supporting the initiative, Director of Education PT Rudra Goud has displayed the models with Umapathy’s and the students’ names at his office. “We want to encourage the talent in government schools and showcase their work,” said Goud, proudly.

The craft has also aided several students from poor families to support their financial and educational needs. The students, with the help of Umapathy, have saved their earned income for their education. Several students have pursued their studies in fine arts with the income, Umapathy said.

One such student, Tamilselvan, completed his graduation in Arts (BFA) and has followed the path of his master to become an Art Teacher in Indian Public School, Erode, while another student Murugaiyan is pursuing his BFA final year.

Umapathy has also trained around 60 youth in Villupuram and Salem, of which 10 have started their own small-scale units.

It all began when Umapathy started teaching art, its techniques, history, and aesthetics, besides giving demonstrations to students. He realised that students from poor families were not able to afford materials and equipment to create artworks, and fell short in competitions. “That’s when I turned to natural products to provide them with an opportunity for alternate art through products that are easily accessible at no cost,” says Umapathy.

Craft teacher Umapathy with his students at Government High School, Seliamedu in Puduchery. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Umapathy and his students have conducted a workshop in Lakshadweep in which around 200 students and teachers got training, Rudra Goud pointed out. Recently, at a residential workshop organised by the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry, Umapathy and the students gave a demonstration to the teachers of Army Public schools.

Meanwhile, the crafts created by the students have also kindled the interest among the elders. With the approval of the Education Department, a few villagers were given training in the school, after which they started making crafts using their own ideas, Umapathy said.