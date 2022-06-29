Single-handed resolve drives this 80-year-old Coimbatore man

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Sri Raman lost his right hand when he was young, but that did not shatter his confidence. Aged 80 now, he pedals deftly across the city for almost eight hours a day, as courier delivery person.

A native of Kadayakkudi in Pudukkottai district, Sri Raman worked as conductor with a private bus operator as a youth. His right arm was damaged and had to be amputated after a bull rammed into him when he was 26-years-old.

"I married Mythili a few years after the accident and we moved to Coimbatore in 2012. We shifted to Luna Nagar near TVS Nagar after my daughter's wedding. In the last 50 years, I worked at several places, including the postal department, and was never without a job because of my disability," Raman said.

Mythilli is down with health issues, which makes him double up as home maker too. Raman would finish household chores before starting for work. Resolute to work till age and health allow him to, Raman works for two courier firms at Bharathi Park road and Saibaba Colony, delivering letters and small parcels door-to-door on his cycle. He travels about 50 km a day and earns Rs 7,500 per month.



Raman is aware of the government's welfare schemes like Old Age Pension, but firm he would not avail of any assistance as he is active and can be on his own. "Age is just a number if we have the courage and physical strength. I work to keep myself physically and mentally active. Otherwise, the salary that I am earning is low. I feel this work keeps my life out from being fatigued," Raman said.



How does it feel when caught in traffic? "Cycling in residential areas is easy than on main roads. I travel on two major roads regularly - Mettupalayam road and Thadagam road, for work," he explains, adding he find it a tad uncomfortable when crossing traffic signals. "Usually, I control the cycle well with my single hand. But sometimes find it difficult. Traffic police and other road users help me during such times. I have not been involved any major accident, " Raman said.