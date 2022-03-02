STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
3D printing technique saves eight-year-old’s limbs

Akhilan from Ramanathapuram, approached the Centre where he was diagnosed with non-metastatic osteosarcoma of his left proximal tibia.

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in Tamil Nadu, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, successfully conducted a 3D printing technique to save the knee joint and limb of an 8-year-old boy suffering from bone cancer. Akhilan from Ramanathapuram, approached the Centre where he was diagnosed with non-metastatic osteosarcoma of his left proximal tibia.

After evaluation, he underwent chemotherapy. The tumor was very close to the knee joint but a clear area of 0.5 cm normal bone was present below the knee and hence, the decision was made to attempt surgery and remove the cancerous bone to save his knee joint.

Post evaluation, he underwent MRI and CT scan to map out the tumor area and decide the best treatment to remove cancer effectively. Using high quality dicom imaging, the CT and MRI images are fused to create a 3-dimensional view of the bone contains tumor. Giving sufficient margins, a 3D printed cutting jig allowed the surgeon to pin point accuracy in obtaining bone cut and saving the native knee joint. This will allow his bone to grow normally. In the procedure, the bone containing the tumor was sterilised with a single fraction of radiation to kill the tumor cells and the same bone was re-implanted. Owing to the small piece of bone remaining proximally, a 3D-printed customised plate was designed which ensured near perfect reduction and stabilisation of the bone. 

The surgery was performed by expert clincians led by Dr. Vishnu Ramanujan, consultant, Orthopaedic Oncologist, Dr Radhakrishnan Satheesan, senior consultant, Paediatric Surgeon, and radiation under Dr Srinivas Chillukuri, senior consultant- Radiation Oncology(Paediatric). 

