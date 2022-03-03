Chennai gets new councillors after 11 years, women outnumber men

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of 11 years, the council hall of Ripon Building opened its door to a new batch of councillors for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday. Perhaps for the first time, women outnumber men in the council.

While 100 wards were reserved for women, including 16 for the women from SC community, an independent candidate Vimala Karna won from a general ward, making it 101 women in the council. As Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi administered the oath of office to the 200 councillors, the council hall was witness to a variety of emotions.

Some teared up while taking the oath and many others expressed their allegiance to party leaders. While the names of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and current Chief Minister MK Stalin were repeated by DMK councillors, party’s youth wing leader and Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin also found mentions. Councillors from AIADMK, VCK, MDMK, INC and IUML also mentioned their leaders. An AIADMK councillor even broke into song as he was sworn in.

Among those who were sworn in, were Durga Devi, a pregnant 31-year-old councillor who was only two weeks away from delivering her first child and 21-year-old Priyadharshini, who is said to be the youngest in the council. Councillors, who contested independently after their parties denied them tickets, thanked those who worked for their victory and the voters.

While only relatives were allowed near the council hall where arrangements were made for them to watch the ceremony on screens, hundreds of party cadre waited outside to congratulate the newly-elected members. While the DMK and its allies have a majority in the council, the party is yet to make an official announcement regarding the mayoral candidate. The election for the mayor is to be held on Friday morning while the deputy mayor will be elected on the same afternoon.

The council hall was renovated in 2011 to accommodate 200 councillors from the earlier 155 at a cost of Rs 7.7 crore. However, some leaders, including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan who had come to congratulate the new councillors, said the government should consider building a bigger hall to seat the councillors comfortably.