Kerala man carves baby Jesus on Dolo tablet, enters record books

Thiruvananthapuram native Krishnalal LS recently won the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for carving the smallest statue of the infant Jesus on a tablet.

Published: 05th March 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram native Krishnalal LS recently won the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for carving the smallest statue of the infant Jesus on a tablet. The young artist, who works as an art director in a prominent Malayalam television channel, is also a skilled mural artist. Krishnalal engraved the statue of infant Jesus on a Dolo 650 tablet using magnifying lenses and needles.

The love for miniature art led Krishnalal to sculpt figurines in tablets. “I always love experimenting with art. For my YouTube channel, I started to explore miniature art. While arranging the crib last Christmas, I felt the shape of the infant Jesus Christ sculpture in an oval shape, thus the idea of doing it on a Dolo tablet came up. It is a very strenuous activity and I used a magnifying lens to carve the figure.

It was my first time creating a micro-sculpture. Apart from the surgical knife, all I had is an acupuncture needle,” says Krishnalal who completed the task in 4 hours. According to the Peroorkada native, though the carving won him many accolades, it requires plenty more patience and is eye-straining too. The artist had also carved other figures like Matha Amrithanandamayi and little lord Krishna.

