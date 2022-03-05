Kerala man carves baby Jesus on Dolo tablet, enters record books

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram native Krishnalal LS recently won the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for carving the smallest statue of the infant Jesus on a tablet. The young artist, who works as an art director in a prominent Malayalam television channel, is also a skilled mural artist. Krishnalal engraved the statue of infant Jesus on a Dolo 650 tablet using magnifying lenses and needles.

The love for miniature art led Krishnalal to sculpt figurines in tablets. “I always love experimenting with art. For my YouTube channel, I started to explore miniature art. While arranging the crib last Christmas, I felt the shape of the infant Jesus Christ sculpture in an oval shape, thus the idea of doing it on a Dolo tablet came up. It is a very strenuous activity and I used a magnifying lens to carve the figure.

It was my first time creating a micro-sculpture. Apart from the surgical knife, all I had is an acupuncture needle,” says Krishnalal who completed the task in 4 hours. According to the Peroorkada native, though the carving won him many accolades, it requires plenty more patience and is eye-straining too. The artist had also carved other figures like Matha Amrithanandamayi and little lord Krishna.