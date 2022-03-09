Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A crusader striving to eradicate the Devadasi system, Shobha Ghasti of Ghataprabha in Gokak taluk was conferred with the Naari Shakti award on Tuesday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

“I was not expecting this honour. The award has increased my responsibilities. I will work for the upliftment of women, especially from devadasi families, till my last breath,” she told The New Indian Express.

Gasti said education is the main solution for the devadasi system. But, first the families or devadasis should be empowered to provide education to their children.

Intel India’s influential teach guru

Bengaluru: Known for promoting digitalisation and latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India, was conferred with the Nari Shakti award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, she joined Intel as a design engineer in 1994. She moved to Bengaluru in 2005, and was managing research and development and engineering for teams across India, Malaysia and the US.

At present, Rai is country head of Intel India and VP, Intel Foundry Services. She launched AI-Youth, AI-Ready Generation, AI Blockchain and ‘AI for All’ programme. Her work has empowered more than 1.5 lakh students across 7,000 schools in the country.

