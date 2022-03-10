STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uzbek woman saved from rare kidney disease in Delhi hospital

After becoming a mother, there were complications which led to failure of both the kidneys of Mokhichekhrakhon Sultonova.

Mokhichekhrakhon Sultonova (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a rare kidney transplant case, a 23-year-old Uzbekistan woman’s life was saved after she suffered postpartum kidney and intestinal damage, an extremely rare condition that affects about 0.5 to 0.1 per cent of women in the world. 

After becoming a mother, there were complications that led to the failure of both the kidneys of Mokhichekhrakhon Sultonova. The woman suffered from hypotension (low blood pressure), resulting in tubular necrosis, a kidney disorder involving damage to the tubule cells of the kidneys. 

The kidney failure also caused damage to a portion of the intestine, putting her life at risk. According to the doctors at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Sultonova’s mother donated the kidney to her daughter through a complicated procedure. 

“She had a bowel resection as well (removal of a diseased or damaged part of the intestine). A stool stoma, an aperture on the abdomen that allows waste (urine or faeces) to be diverted out, was also designed,” said the hospital authorities.

According to Dr. Vikas Agarwal, Director and Head of the Department, Urology, Uro oncology and Kidney Transplant at Aakash Healthcare, kidney failure after delivery is quite uncommon.  “Only about 0.5-0.1 per cent of women globally are affected by this condition. It occurs when oxygen is not delivered to the kidneys due to low blood pressure, causing damage to the kidneys,” he said.

Rare disease
The woman suffered from hypotension, resulting in tubular necrosis

