Cops to rescue of Bengal teen who fled confinement to appear in exam

Published: 11th March 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Child marriage (Representational Image)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A teenaged girl, who was confined in a room by her family members to get her married against her will, fled and ran straight to the examination centre to appear for her Class X exams on Wednesday in Oushgram in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district.

However, the girl was not being allowed to appear in the examination as she could not bring admit card and registration certificate with her.

 She then narrated her plight to the policemen posted there. The police personnel drove to her house and brought the documents.

The police also warned the family saying lawful action would be taken against them if they tried to arrange the minor girl’s marriage.

“I was kept confined in a room. They allowed me to go to the washroom. Taking advantage of it, I fled from captivity. I ran towards the examination centre. On my way, I met one of my friends and she gave me a ride on her bicycle,” said the girl, whose father is a daily labourer.

Other than helping her get the documents, the police offered her food.

“We saw the girl in distress. She was hungry. While narrating her plight, she broke down. We gave her food and pacified her. We assured her that she will get all the documents required to appear in the examination,” said an officer.

 The girl had appeared in the first examination started on Monday.

“I am satisfied with my answers in the Bengali and English examinations. On Wednesday, my father went to meet a family in the neighbourhood to finalise my marriage. My mother and sister-in-law kept me confined in a room,” said the teen who wants to join the Army.

One of her brothers, who works as a helper of a mason, said, “We are poor. When we found a suitable groom, we decided to fix her marriage. But when everyone is saying not to fix her marriage before she turns 18, we will help her continue studies.”

