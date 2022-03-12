STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

‘Abhiyan Kitab Daan’ (campaign to donate books), a brainchild of Rahul Kumar, the district magistrate of Purnea, has done wonders in just two years despite all odds.

Published: 12th March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ramkashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Thanks to a small ‘donation’ initiative launched by a young IAS officer, 230 panchayats and seven local urban bodies in Bihar’s Purnea district now have a library.

‘Abhiyan Kitab Daan’ (campaign to donate books), a brainchild of Rahul Kumar, the district magistrate of Purnea, has done wonders in just two years despite all odds.

The libraries have become centres of learning not only for hundreds of students but also for those who have a penchant for knowledge. 

The libraries have more than 1.30 lakh books, donated by local people, on all subjects, be it literature, history, geography or competitive examinations.

“People from all ages are getting benefit. They are literally a boon for the poor, who cannot afford to buy books from open markets,” Kumar said.

Encouraged by the grand success of the initiative, the DM has decided to spend Rs 2.25 crore on providing infrastructure such as bookshelf, table, chair etc.

“Soon there will be an exclusive web portal, which will provide all information related to the libraries as well as books,” he told TMS.

To modernise the libraries, one computer has been provided to 15 libraries based on their performance. Professions were also hired to train the members of the managing committees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhiyan Kitab Daan Rahul Kumar
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp