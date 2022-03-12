District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Ramkashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Thanks to a small ‘donation’ initiative launched by a young IAS officer, 230 panchayats and seven local urban bodies in Bihar’s Purnea district now have a library.

‘Abhiyan Kitab Daan’ (campaign to donate books), a brainchild of Rahul Kumar, the district magistrate of Purnea, has done wonders in just two years despite all odds.

The libraries have become centres of learning not only for hundreds of students but also for those who have a penchant for knowledge.

The libraries have more than 1.30 lakh books, donated by local people, on all subjects, be it literature, history, geography or competitive examinations.

“People from all ages are getting benefit. They are literally a boon for the poor, who cannot afford to buy books from open markets,” Kumar said.

Encouraged by the grand success of the initiative, the DM has decided to spend Rs 2.25 crore on providing infrastructure such as bookshelf, table, chair etc.

“Soon there will be an exclusive web portal, which will provide all information related to the libraries as well as books,” he told TMS.

To modernise the libraries, one computer has been provided to 15 libraries based on their performance. Professions were also hired to train the members of the managing committees.