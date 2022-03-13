Sexagenarian from Warangal donated blood 81 times

U Mahesh By

WARANGAL: With a perennial blood shortage problem across the country, a 60-year-old retired government employee doesn’t shy away from the needle. The man in question, Dantala Srinath, has donated blood as many as 81 times. His blood group, A positive (A +ve), is usually in high demand.

A resident of Ashok Nagar in Khanapur mandal, Srinath retired from the post of a driver with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on February 28. Speaking to Express, Srinath mentions his mother suffered from heart disease for which she was admitted to a private hospital in 1993. She had O negative (O -ve) blood group. For her surgery, they required the O -ve blood, while another patient at the emergency ward required A +ve.

While Srinath offered to donate A +ve blood, a family member of the other patient came forward to donate O -ve, which he required for his mother. After the donation exercise, he realised its importance in saving the lives of patients.

Since then, he has donated blood every three months and has urged many others, such as family members and colleagues, to do the same. He also pledged his body to Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) after his death. After learning the news of Srinath’s special initiative, TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar felicitated him at a recent event.

