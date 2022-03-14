STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jharkhand undergrad illuminates village with his power-packed ‘jugaad’

The handmade turbine is now generating 5KW electricity, which is illuminating the streets and a temple in the village.

Published: 14th March 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Troubled by frequent power cuts, Kedar Prasad Mahto, a 33-year old undergraduate in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh, succeeded in making a turbine on a rivulet flowing near his village through ‘jugaad’ after 18 years of hard work.

The handmade turbine is now generating 5KW electricity, which is illuminating the streets and a temple in the village.

Mahto said he decided to generate power way back in 2004, when he was in school, out of curiosity and succeeded in generating 12 volts of electricity.

There was no looking back after that.

“I kept on working on my project and did first experiment at Amjharia on Senegarha River, about a kilometer from my village Byang, which was washed away in the rainwater. Then I started again by making a concrete column in the middle of the river and fitted a turbine, along with armature, magnet, coil and other parts, and finally succeeded,” he said.

This handmade turbine has a capacity of illuminating 40-45 bulbs of 100 watts at a time, he added.

Mahto devoted 18 years to make the turbine, dynamo and generator on his own and became so involved in the project that he could not even complete his graduation.

“Due to my interests in the field, I started working as an electrician, which later became my source of income. Whatever money I save, I invest on my passion,” said Mahto, adding that he has spent nearly Rs 3 lakh on this project from his pocket.

“My idea is to make my village self-sufficient in power generation and illuminate every nook and corner of it,” he said.

Initially, Mahto’s family members were against his dedication to the project, but gradually, they have started appreciating his talent. Locals are also fuill of praise for him. 

“We are proud of him. I believe if he is provided support by the state government, he will succeed in illuminating the entire region,” said a villager.

Village head Suraj Nath Bhokta also appreciated Mahto.

“Recently, when there was power cut during Sarasati Puja, it was Kedar who provided electricity to illuminate the puja pandal,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kedar Prasad Mahto
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp