Kavita Prakash leads nature walk for Delhi's nature enthusiasts

An India State of Forest Report (ISFR) report, which was released by the Union Environment Ministry in January, states that Delhi’s green cover has increased to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area. One will find a plethora of natural species taking refuge in the city's green spaces.

Unfortunately, citizens barely get a chance to be in the lap of nature or educate themselves about these species. To learn more about the trees that beautify our surroundings, 18 citizens from Delhi-NCR participated in a nature walk led by tree enthusiast Kavita Prakash (60) at Sunder Nursery on Sunday morning. The group comprised nature enthusiasts across age groups, with the youngest being six years old.

As part of her initiative 'The Sausage Tree Walks', Prakash has been organising similar walks since June 2013. Talking about what developed her interest in nature, the New Friends Colony-resident recounts, "When I was young, all our outings were to places where my parents introduced me to nature."

She also credits filmmaker and environmentalist Pradip Krishen's book Trees of Delhi: A field Guide as a valuable resource for the study of trees.

Exploring a green haven

The walk was focused on familiarising the attendees with different tree species, their physical characteristics and uses. The participants listened patiently as Prakash talked about the background of the Nursery. She then led them through the garden.

The group commenced the trail from a Banyan tree. Addressing it as a "cornerstone species", Prakash explained, "Banyan trees create a food that helps sustain a number of species." She then led the participants to the Pilkhan tree (Ficus virens) near the Sunderwala Mahal. They closely observed the tree’s trunk, leaves, and flowers as Prakash provided details about the same.

Other tree species identified during the walk were the Arara Nut (Joannesia princeps) - a deciduous tree native to Brazil that is categorised as 'Vulnerable' in The International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red list of threatened species; Bistendu (Diospyros Montana) - a deciduous tree native to India belonging to the ebony family; Semal (Ceiba Pentandra) - a deciduous tree with nectar-rich flowers that acts as a bird magnet; among others. Prakash also led the participants to the native Peelu (Salvadora persica) tree that has become rare over the years. The walk concluded under the canopy formed by a tall wild almond tree (Sterculia foetida).

Nikita Sharma (23), who recently moved to Delhi from Chandigarh, shared, "It is my first week in Delhi and I think this was a great way to start exploring the city. To learn about the trees here and the environment was amazing."