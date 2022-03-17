Muslim man offers kidney to save Hindu ex-colleague in Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Setting up an example of brotherhood, a Muslim man in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur has offered to donate one of his kidneys to save the life of his former colleague, a Hindu.

Haslu Mohammad submitted an application to the state health department recently, seeking approval for organ donation.

The health department forwarded the application to the local police to investigate whether the applicant is donating his kidney or is doing in exchange of money, which is illegal.

An investigation by police ruled out any monetary deal. A police officer said a report would be sent to the health department soon.

Haslu Mohammad and Achintya Biswas became friends six years ago when they used to work as agents of a small finance company.

Two years ago, Haslu left the job and started his own business.

“When I heard Achintya needed immediate transplant, I decided to donate one of my kidneys. I will not die by doing that but Achintya will get a new life,” he said.

When asked about religious deference, Haslu said human life was the most precious.

“Our religion may be different but our blood group is same.”

Haslu’s wife Manoara, a housewife, said her husband did what a human being should do. The couple has two sons aged 5 and 7.

Achintya, 28, is admitted to a private hospital for dialysis. He has an eight-year-old son.

“Haslu decided to make such a big sacrifice only to save my life. I and my family will always be grateful to him. Had he not come forward, my family would have been ruined after my death,’’ said Achintya.

