STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Muslim man offers kidney to save Hindu ex-colleague in Bengal

The health department forwarded the application to the local police to investigate whether the applicant is donating his kidney or is doing in exchange of money, which is illegal.

Published: 17th March 2022 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Setting up an example of brotherhood, a Muslim man in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur has offered to donate one of his kidneys to save the life of his former colleague, a Hindu. 

Haslu Mohammad submitted an application to the state health department recently, seeking approval for organ donation.

The health department forwarded the application to the local police to investigate whether the applicant is donating his kidney or is doing in exchange of money, which is illegal.

An investigation by police ruled out any monetary deal. A police officer said a report would be sent to the health department soon.

Haslu Mohammad and Achintya Biswas became friends six years ago when they used to work as agents of a small finance company.

Two years ago, Haslu left the job and started his own business.

“When I heard Achintya needed immediate transplant, I decided to donate one of my kidneys. I will not die by doing that but Achintya will get a new life,” he said.

When asked about religious deference, Haslu said human life was the most precious.

“Our religion may be different but our blood group is same.” 

Haslu’s wife Manoara, a housewife, said her husband did what a human being should do. The couple has two sons aged 5 and 7.

Achintya, 28, is admitted to a private hospital for dialysis. He has an eight-year-old son.

“Haslu decided to make such a big sacrifice only to save my life. I and my family will always be grateful to him. Had he not come forward, my family would have been ruined after my death,’’ said Achintya. 

Haslu Mohammad (left) and Achintya Biswas became friends six years ago when they used to work as agents of a small finance company in North Dinajpur.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religious Harmony Communal Harmony
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp