Presents for a lively future

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thousands of saplings are planted every World Environment Day, and a large chunk of those go unprotected after the photo-op euphoria dies down. Given that backdrop, C Raghavan of Arikkulam, near Koyilandy, thought up an idea to ensure people took care of the plants. Why not ‘personalise’ each sapling? So he began gifting saplings to people on personal events like marriage, birthday, wedding anniversary and a close relative’s death anniversary.

The initiative has been well-received. And since 2017, Raghavan has gifted more than 600 saplings in that manner in Arikkulam and neighbouring areas like Koyilandy, Keezhariyur, Meppayyur and Naduvannur.“People have started inviting me to events only to receive saplings from me,” says Raghavan, 57, who had retired from government service as an ayurveda pharmacist.

“I also remind the particular person that this is an invaluable memory of an important event of his or her life, so they need to protect it. Barring a few, most people have gone ahead and nurtured the saplings into trees. I feel satisfied when people send me the images of such trees.” While in service, Raghavan had planted hundreds of saplings in all the available spaces in and around his locality and the places where he had worked, under the aegis of his union — the Ayurveda Pharmacist Association.

“We planted trees on the premises of several schools, Maniyur Sreekrishna temple, Arikkulam Edavana Kariyathan temple and on the premises of ayurveda dispensaries at Naduvannur, Keezhariyur and Arikkulam. Most of them have grown into big trees providing shade and fresh air,” he points out.Raghavan’s unique style of environment conservation made the state forest and wildlife department to confer him with the ‘Vanamithra’ award for 2021-22. The award is slated to be presented on March 21.

He distributes saplings of medicinal plants as well as fruit plants. “According to ayurveda, every plant has one or the other medicinal property. I believe in that principle firmly,” he says. To gift the saplings, Raghavan keeps the seeds of fruits in his courtyard to enable them to sprout. These days, people familiar with his efforts ring him up to say they have kept aside seeds for him.

“I feel an innate joy while following my passion,” he adds.Raghavan’s wife, MN Suvarna Bhat, is also a government ayurveda pharmacist. Their son, Sooryanarayanan S R, has just completed his BAMS course.