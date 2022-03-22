STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Jharkhand village becomes perfect example for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as it builds back its water wealth

In an example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ a village located in the Maoist hotbed Khunti in Jharkhand is becoming self-reliant in meeting its water needs.

Published: 22nd March 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Water Tap

Image used for representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  In an example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ a village located in the Maoist hotbed Khunti in Jharkhand is becoming self-reliant in meeting its water needs.

Guni village has adopted measures of water conservation by taking advantage of the ‘Deen Dayaal Upadhyaya Swawalamban Yojana’ (DDUSY) of the Rural Development Department and increasing their farm-productivity through community farming.

The ‘trench-cum-bund’ which helps
in water conservation | Express

Due to the water conservation measures, the village was awarded ‘National Water Award’ in the Best Village Panchayat Category East Zone.’

Villagers talk about a ‘trench-cum-bund’ that they have built on about 400 acres, which has significantly increased the water table in the region.

This has enabled them to cultivate three crops in a season.

“Government motivators made us understand exactly what we needed to do,” said a local Laxman Sanga.

He says all village wells used to dry up in March. After the measures, there has been no shortage of water for irrigation purposes.

The village is completely free from open defecation and liquor sale and consumption of tobacco products.

“The Gram Sabha decided to keep the village streets clean and involved kids and adults,” said Seema Devi, public motivator under DDUSY.  

Khunit Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan says the villagers are being mobilised to make them self-sufficient.

“The village is made completely free from open defecation and liquor while cattle are not allowed to graze in the open,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deen Dayaal Upadhyaya Swawalamban Yojana Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp