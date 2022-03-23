STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala youth donates blood stem cells to save life of Bangladeshi blood cancer patient

As per international guidelines, the identity of both the blood stem cell donor and recipient are kept anonymous for two years.

Published: 23rd March 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Blood Donation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 29-year-old software developer from Kannur donated his blood stem cells to save the life of a youth from Bangladesh suffering from blood cancer. He urgently needed a stem cell transplant to survive. Kishore Dev, the donor, met the 22-year-old patient and survivor Atanu Kishor from Bangladesh for the first time at the Tata Medical Centre (TMC) in Kolkata where the stem cell transplant was conducted.

DKMS BMST Foundation India, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and rare blood diseases, in a release here said it helped find Atanu a matching stem cell donor from Kerala from the registry of over 60,000 potential donors that it maintains in India.

Atanu had a difficult teenage life after he was diagnosed with blood cancer and had to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy. Atanu’s family was advised by doctors to take him to India for treatment. The family, with the patient, travelled to India and consulted Dr Reghu K S, senior consultant, Department of Paediatric Haemato Oncology & Cellular Therapies, at Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata.

As per international guidelines, the identity of both the blood stem cell donor and recipient are kept anonymous for two years. After this, depending on their interest, they are introduced to each other.  Kishor said he registered as a potential donor in 2017. “After a year of registration, I was found to be a match for a blood cancer patient. When I met Atanu for the first time, I went numb with emotions. Being able to save the life of someone is a feeling beyond words,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
blood donation Kerala youth blood cancer Bangladesh stem cell transplant
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
Exemption given to husband in cases of 'marital rape' cannot be absolute, says Karnataka HC
President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | AP)
Day after Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says India an essential partner
Representational Image of Air India (File Photo)
Merger of Air India and Indian Airlines led to downfall of national carrier, says Scindia
Shanavas Padhoor(Photo | https://www.facebook.com/shanavas.padhoor)
Feni, laughing clubs, and farm workers' sena: This District Panchayat budget has it all

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp