Unique surgery saves Chennai doctor mother, her newborn

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old doctor and her newborn was saved through a unique surgery performed by Apollo Proton Care Centre after the mother was found to have large tumour in her left kidney. The surgery was elective caesarean section and robotic-assisted radical nephrectomy.

The foetus growth in the uterus was optimised pre-operatively by the obstetrician to schedule the timing of surgery within one month of detection of tumour. The doctors used the single skin incision to deliver the baby and the tumour.

The surgical procedure was performed by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists from OBG (Obstetrics and Gynecology), Neonatologist, Surgeon, Anaesthesiologist.

Elective caesarean section was done by Dr Meera Ragavan, senior consultant- Uro-Gynaecology under spinal anaesthesia, immediately followed by general anaesthesia for robotic left nephrectomy. The surgery to remove the tumour was performed by Dr N Ragavan, senior consultant, urologist and robotic surgeon, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, a release said.