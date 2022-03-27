STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru airport bags best airport, aviation innovation awards

Published: 27th March 2022 06:12 AM

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), based on its customer-centric approach, smart innovations and adoption of cutting-edge technology, has won two major accolades at the Wings India Awards 2022. It has been adjudged the “Best Airport” under the general category, and has won the “Aviation Innovation” award. 

This recognition is one of the industry’s most recognised accolades, and are awarded following an assessment of customer service, facilities and innovations. The awards were conferred by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the presence of senior officials from the MoCA, industry leaders, and stakeholders in Hyderabad.

Jointly organised by the MoCA and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the awards are conferred for creating benchmarks and making notable contributions to aviation.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Wings India 2022 for our relentless efforts in providing superior travel experiences to passengers. As the operator of a world-class airport, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has undertaken a host of steps to enable digital solutions and tech innovations to make travel seamless and memorable. The awards will motivate us further to keep enhancing our services to meet the ever increasing needs of passengers,” said Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

