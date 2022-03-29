STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Ex-armyman digs three ponds, well on his own in J’Khand

Troubled by water crisis in his village, an ex-army man has dug up three ponds and a well on his own at Maharaiganj in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. 

Published: 29th March 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

pond

Image used for representational purposes only(File photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Troubled by water crisis in his village, an ex-army man has dug up three ponds and a well on his own at Maharaiganj in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. According to Bholanath Singh, 65, he took the decision looking as the villagers were not been able to do farming properly due to water scarcity and women had to fetch water from distance places.

“When I returned after after serving in the Army, I observed that there was acute crisis of water in the village. I decided to do something for the villagers so that they don’t have to face the water crisis in future,” Singh said. 

One fine morning, he took a shovel, spade and a digging bar, and started digging the ground on his own. After three months of hard work every day, source of water appeared which further encouraged him to dig up further up to 25 feet.

“Now, there is a 100 x 40 feet pond which is fulfilling the water requirement of the 10 households living in the hamlet,” said Singh. Though, the pond has been constructed on his own land, it is meeting the water requirement of nearly 500 people living in the village, he added.

Singh informed that he started the digging work in 2010 and took around him three years to dig the first pond, while it took him two years to dig the second one. He is now working on a third pond, which is largest among all, in 2015 which still continues. According to Singh he takes out 6-8 hours of time daily to work on his passion.

“Efforts are being made to make it deeper and wider so that the villagers do not have to face water crisis even in summers,” said Singh. In between, he has also dug a well in the village. Though, the block officials assured him to provide financial help for encirclement of the well, but the money never reached to him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Ex-Army Man army
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp