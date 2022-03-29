STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

NITI Aayog honour for Kerala's Anju Bist - pad-woman of India

Anju and her team are the first in the world to make reusable menstrual pads from banana fibre, which comes from agro-waste.

Published: 29th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Anju Bist and her team with the world’s first reusable menstrual pads they made from banana fibre, which comes from agro-waste

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Kollam native’s exemplary work in making a reusable pad has given her an opportunity to win many outstanding awards. Counting the recent on her list, Anju Bist, a Kollam native, of Amrita SeRVe (Saukhyam Reusable Pad) is one among the 75 women honoured as Women Transforming India by the NITI Aayog.

Women have consistently been playing a key role in transforming India into a ‘Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat’. In recognition of the remarkable achievements of these women across diverse sectors, NITI Aayog has instituted the Women Transforming India Awards.

Anju and her team are the first in the world to make reusable menstrual pads from banana fibre, which comes from agro-waste. Their vision is that the same high-quality pad they export should be made available at an affordable price in rural areas of India. To date, they have sold and distributed over 5 lakh pads, helping prevent the emission of over 2,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually. This has also helped eliminate an estimated 43,750 tonnes of non-biodegradable menstrual waste.

Amrita SeRVe is providing high quality affordable menstrual pads made of banana fibre to women and girls everywhere. Anju Bist has extensive experience working in rural areas of India. When the Mata Amritanandamayi Math adopted villages in 2013, she was part of the team that travelled to the most backward village clusters in 21 states of India, helping begin initiatives for the sustainable development of these villages. 

A focus on providing eco-friendly and low-cost solutions for menstrual hygiene resulted in the development of Saukhyam Reusable Pads from banana fibre and cotton cloth. Saukhyam Reusable Pads have won multiple awards and are sold internationally. Today they are sold online as well as exported to countries such as UK, Germany, USA, Kuwait and Spain. The team’s vision is that the same high-quality pad that is exported should be made available at affordable prices in remote, rural communities.  

Anju obtained her MBA and MS from the University of Maryland at College Park in the USA in 1998 and worked for a management consultancy. In 2003, she moved back to India and during the next decade she was part of Amrita University where she taught Environmental Sciences. She is often referred to as Pad woman of India. Anju is the founding member of the Women in Indian Social Entrepreneurship Network.

In March 2020, she was honoured with the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award for the “exceptional impact, clarity and growth of work dedicated to furthering the UN Sustainable Development Goals” from the Women for India and Social Founder Network coalition.

Over 5 lakh pads sold
To date, Anju and her team have sold and distributed over 5 lakh pads, helping prevent the emission of over 2,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollam NITI Aayog Anju Bist Kerala
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp