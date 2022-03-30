STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Rasoi is serving free breakfast to those in need

For years, Annapoorna Rasoi has been serving food for the needy at measly charges in northern states, especially Rajasthan. Now, it is all set to begin operations in Kochi. 

Published: 30th March 2022 06:33 AM

By Krishna PS
Express News Service

KOCHI: For years, Annapoorna Rasoi has been serving food for the needy at measly charges in northern states, especially Rajasthan. Now, it is all set to begin operations in Kochi. On a trial basis, the Jan Kalyan Society and All India Marwari Federation, the organisers of the initiative, have started a counter  at Chittor Road that serves free breakfast. Mayor M Anilkumar inaugurated it on March 14. 

“We currently serve breakfast to around 150 people daily. As we don’t serve many varieties, we are not charging people. Every day, one of my staff prepares more than 500 idlis and sambar or upma,” says Narender Kumar, treasurer of Jan Kalyan Society.

The society has been planning to start the Rasoi for the past five months. “We initially looked for space we could rent in the city. But the rent was too high. Councillor Sudha Dileep Kumar suggested we set up base at an abandoned police post behind Shenoys Theatre. We renovated the small space to start our counter,” Narender says. Lottery sellers, daily wage labourers and autorickshaw drivers are the regular customers. 

On Sundays, the society serves breakfast near Kaloor bus stand. “On Sunday, there are not many people near Chittoor Road. So we serve around 300 people in Kaloor, who are mostly daily wage labourers and construction workers,” says Narender.

He says, the plan is to start their kitchen within a few months. “We plan to serve breakfast and lunch at our Rasoi. For that, we need funding. We also need to make sure there are enough takers for the initiative. Currently, our staff prepares the food at home. But within six months, we will find a kitchen space where we can prepare roti, dal and rice,” he adds.

The Rasoi currently runs on donations from good samaritans in the city. “People call in and donate on their dear ones’ birthdays or other auspicious days. We need Rs 5,000 to make breakfast on a day. Donations have been coming in from a lot of people over the past two weeks,” a staff of the Rasoi says.

