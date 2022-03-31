STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brotherhood on display as Hindus, Muslims celebrate Ashtur jathra in Karnataka

The Hindu devotees offered prayers to Allama Prabhu, while Muslims to paid obeisance to Ahmed Shah Wali. Both prayers and poojas were done at the same spot in Ashtur. 

People gather to witness community programmes during Ashtur jathra in Bidar

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In what can be described as a great display of religious brotherhood and bonhomie, a large number of Hindus and Muslims joined to celebrate the famous Hindu fair, Ashtur jathra, in Bidar, that too at a time when attempts are being made to keep Muslims away from religious fairs in the state. 

The Hindu devotees offered prayers to Allama Prabhu, while Muslims to paid obeisance to Ahmed Shah Wali. Both prayers and poojas were done at the same spot in Ashtur. What made this three-day Hindu-Muslim jathra special this time is its celebration after a gap of two Covid-hit years. A large number of people from all religions took part in the cultural events, deepotsava and music shows organised during the fair that ended on Wednesday.

Several devotees who thronged Ashtur near Bidar, where the fair is held, feel it is a great annual feature which brings Hindus and Muslims together. “Irrespective of their religions, caste and creed, the people offer prayers at the same place. There’s no discrimination between devotees and not at all at a time when attempts are being made to disturb the age-old tradition of jathras. Prasad is accepted by both Hindus and Muslims and the devotees participate in bhajans, kawalis, pravachans and all rituals of the jahtra,” says an ardent devotee of the jathra.

The devotees offer naivedya and fruits to the grave of Hazrat Sultan Ahmed Shah Wali and also to Allama Prabhu Devaru. Devotees believe that the jathra also marks the birthday of Hazrat Sultan Ahmed Shah Wali. The crowd was huge as the fair was being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic. 

A private company owned by Mirza Beg from Telangana made arrangements to entertain children, while several cultural events were also organised. The deepotsava was the highlight of the fair, followed by bhajans and qawwalis performed by noted musicians. All through the three nights, the devotees participated in various events, rituals and cultural extravaganza.

