STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Now, affordable healthcare for all at this Hyderabad med centre

To address this, the GNMC was started to provide tests at discounted rates. The centre also provides emergency services.

Published: 01st May 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the pandemic exposed the inequalities in healthcare access between the rich and poor, the newly opened Guru Nanak Medical Centre (GNMC) in Secunderabad, which is supported by the Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad (GSS), hopes to erase the disparity by making healthcare accessible for all. With private diagnostic centres cropping up across the State, the charges for tests have almost become expensive. To address this, the GNMC was started to provide tests at discounted rates. The centre also provides emergency services.

“As the demand for top-notch healthcare facilities has been on the rise, the GNMC decided to come up with high-quality healthcare services for all, especially for the poor and needy at very reasonable prices. Diagnostic services are provided at a fraction of the cost or one-fourth the cost, when compared to the market price,” GNMC chairman and GSS president S Baldev Singh Bagga tells Express.

A healthcare worker takes a test sample
from a patient at the GNMC | Vinay Madapu

Being centrally located in the twin cities, the medical centre caters to people from all communities, irrespective of caste and creed. Its aim is to serve the underprivileged. Nearly 500 patients are expected to benefit from this centre daily. “We have recruited highly qualified and experienced doctors to ensure that patients receive the best care and treatment. Additionally, we have also hired skilled healthcare workers to treat patients with the utmost care,” Bagga added.

Discounted rates

The medical centre has turned into a blessing for kidney failure patients as a large number of patients are approaching it for dialysis. While private hospitals usually charge around Rs 1,800 for dialysis, the GNMC charges Rs 300.

A total of 15 dialysis machines operate from morning to evening, conducting as many as 45 sessions daily in three shifts. Authorities said they have carried out 60,000 dialysis sessions already. As the GNMC doesn’t have the equipment to conduct MRI or CT scans, it has partnered with a top diagnostic centre where patients can avail expensive tests at heavily discounted rates. An MRI scan which usually costs Rs 8,000, costs patients availing the service through GNMC can avail it for as less as Rs 3,500. Even for the CT scans, while the market rate is Rs 1,800, GNMC patients can get tested for Rs 800. The GNMC has also tied up with voluntary organisations such as the Rotary Club to offer diagnostic services to the poor at affordable rates.

Affordability meets hygiene
One of the major deterrents to people visiting government hospitals is the unhygienic environment. While private hospitals offer sanitised ambience, the exorbitant rates they charge make many people take huge loans to pay medical bills. To address this, the GSS built the GNMC on par with corporate hospitals. 
“While only 150 people are coming to the GNMC daily, we expect the number to go up to 500 soon as top doctors are visiting for consultation,” says Bagga. He adds they are hoping to add two more centres at Marredpally and Somajiguda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Nanak Medical Centre GNMC Secunderabad
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp