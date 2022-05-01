Now, affordable healthcare for all at this Hyderabad med centre

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

HYDERABAD: While the pandemic exposed the inequalities in healthcare access between the rich and poor, the newly opened Guru Nanak Medical Centre (GNMC) in Secunderabad, which is supported by the Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad (GSS), hopes to erase the disparity by making healthcare accessible for all. With private diagnostic centres cropping up across the State, the charges for tests have almost become expensive. To address this, the GNMC was started to provide tests at discounted rates. The centre also provides emergency services.

“As the demand for top-notch healthcare facilities has been on the rise, the GNMC decided to come up with high-quality healthcare services for all, especially for the poor and needy at very reasonable prices. Diagnostic services are provided at a fraction of the cost or one-fourth the cost, when compared to the market price,” GNMC chairman and GSS president S Baldev Singh Bagga tells Express.

Being centrally located in the twin cities, the medical centre caters to people from all communities, irrespective of caste and creed. Its aim is to serve the underprivileged. Nearly 500 patients are expected to benefit from this centre daily. “We have recruited highly qualified and experienced doctors to ensure that patients receive the best care and treatment. Additionally, we have also hired skilled healthcare workers to treat patients with the utmost care,” Bagga added.

Discounted rates

The medical centre has turned into a blessing for kidney failure patients as a large number of patients are approaching it for dialysis. While private hospitals usually charge around Rs 1,800 for dialysis, the GNMC charges Rs 300.

A total of 15 dialysis machines operate from morning to evening, conducting as many as 45 sessions daily in three shifts. Authorities said they have carried out 60,000 dialysis sessions already. As the GNMC doesn’t have the equipment to conduct MRI or CT scans, it has partnered with a top diagnostic centre where patients can avail expensive tests at heavily discounted rates. An MRI scan which usually costs Rs 8,000, costs patients availing the service through GNMC can avail it for as less as Rs 3,500. Even for the CT scans, while the market rate is Rs 1,800, GNMC patients can get tested for Rs 800. The GNMC has also tied up with voluntary organisations such as the Rotary Club to offer diagnostic services to the poor at affordable rates.

Affordability meets hygiene

One of the major deterrents to people visiting government hospitals is the unhygienic environment. While private hospitals offer sanitised ambience, the exorbitant rates they charge make many people take huge loans to pay medical bills. To address this, the GSS built the GNMC on par with corporate hospitals.

“While only 150 people are coming to the GNMC daily, we expect the number to go up to 500 soon as top doctors are visiting for consultation,” says Bagga. He adds they are hoping to add two more centres at Marredpally and Somajiguda.