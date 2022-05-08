STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala woman who left school at 12 to marry earns three masters and returns as teacher

But Safiya did not relent. She crossed the hurdles one by one and became a graduate.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:47 PM

Safiya Othayachandiyil

Safiya Othayachandiyil. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When her SSLC examinations drew closer, Safiya Othayachandiyil, a mother of three, was not worried about the set of questions, but the probing eyes she may have to dodge on her way to the hall. One who resumed studies 10 years after dropping out of school at the age of 12, Safiya was looked at by the people of her neighbourhood as if she were a “strange woman”.

But Safiya did not relent. She crossed the hurdles one by one and became a graduate. Only then everyone realised that she was serious. And she went on to earn a master’s in sociology, history and education before becoming a higher secondary teacher. Looking back, even Safiya, who now works at the MIM HSS in Perode near Nadapuram, feels hers was a fairytale run. Born into an orthodox Muslim family in Purameri in Kozhikode district, Safiya had to discontinue her education when she was married off early.

“There were no government employees, teachers or academics in my family. There was no one to guide me. But I was an avid reader right from my childhood and that sowed an ambition in me to be independent. When my marriage was fixed, the only request I made to my father was to allow me to study more,” said Safiya.

In 1985, she married Majeed K, a businessman who was 21 then, and went to his home at Thalayi, hardly 3km away. At 15, she gave birth to twin children and four years later became a mother again. She resumed her studies 10 years after her marriage and wrote the SSLC examination in 1995. “I registered for pre-degree and degree after studying from home. I went to a college for the first time for BEd, at one of the centres at Vadakara, run by Calicut University,” said Safiya.

Safiya thanks husband for his support 

“I was 28 then. I completed my MEd in 2010 at 37 and in between passed the state eligibility tests in history and sociology,” said Safiya. She joined as an HSST teacher in sociology in 2014, at 40. Her three children are now married and have kids. Safiya recalls the exemplary help of her friend Anitha, who had taught her mathematics at home to get through the SSLC examination.

Looking back, Safiya says the number of child marriages has come down to a great extent now. “Now, most girls are joining for higher studies and are excelling. I always ask my students, especially girls, to study well, secure a job and develop an identity,” she says.“Soon after our marriage, my husband realised that my desire to study was genuine and supported me all the way.” Perhaps, that made the difference.

