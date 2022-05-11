Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur Pooram has been a symbol of religious harmony of the state’s cultural capital, a fact reinforced on Tuedsay by Christian priest and humanitarian Fr Davis Chirammel, when he fed hundreds idli and sambar during the pooram. Though Swaraj Round in Thrissur town has several hotels that serve quality food, seats get filled fast as lakhs of people throng the town on pooram day.

“On pooram day, families run from one hotel to another for food as there wouldn’t be enough space even to stand. With congested space and busy staff, many even delay their breakfast and lunch. This was why we decided to distribute idli and sambar among the public,” said Fr Chirammel. He said many expressed their gratitude for his kind act.

Idli and sambar were distributed at a nominal charge of `2. About 30,000 idlis and sufficient sambar were made by the team led by the priest and distributed at Swaraj Round. “During Pooram, many organisations distribute drinking water, buttermilk etc. This is the first time idli and sambar was distributed. Our experience proved many people had benefitted from it,” added Fr Davis.

At the same time, some people criticised him and his team saying such an act would spoil the business of hoteliers. A long queue of people waited patiently in front of the distribution desk at Swaraj Round and there was high demand for the food served by the team.